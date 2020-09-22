SNOKOR iRocker Stix TWS earbud and Bass Drops wired earphones launched for Rs 1499 and Rs 499

SNOKOR iRocker Stix comes in two classic variants black and white.

SNOKOR, an audio company from Infinix, has announced the launch of their iRocker Stix truly wireless earbuds and their Bass drops wired earphones in India. The SNOKOR iRocker Stix TWS earbuds will be available from Amazon for Rs 1499, while the Bass Drops wired earphones will be launching on September 23 at Rs 449.



SNOKOR iRocker Stix comes in two classic variants black and white. The Bass Drops wired earbuds comes in three colours - Red, Green and Black.



SNOKOR iRocker Stix is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0, which offers an enhanced range and seamless connection. Users can enjoy HD calling through the earbuds and also automatically connect them by just taking them out of the case, with any paired device in just 2 seconds. Both the buds come with independent chip design which makes switching between single or double earphone mode quite seamless.



The earbuds feature a large 14.2mm Dynamic bass boost Driver and equipped with high fidelity speakers. The buds have powerful bass and frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz which produces clear vocals in low, mid & high range frequencies.



The ultralight earbuds weighing just 4 gm each are skin-friendly and come in a square-shaped miniature case. iRocker Stix’s Multifunctional Button Control can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song, and thrice for returning to the previous song.



Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earbuds allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. One just needs to press and hold either of the earbuds buttons for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant. For calling, they can click on either of the buds to once to answer the call, press & hold to reject the call, if you are on the call already and click once again to end the call.



Equipped with 300mAh + 40mAhx2 batteries that offer up to 16 hours of playtime, the earbuds also come with a Type C quick charge feature. They come with Type-C cable in the box, which helps in getting the case fully charged within 1.5 hrs.



The Drops wired earphones by SNOKOR is equipped with an unparalleled bass, tangle-free cable and smooth volume slider. Its 14.3mm bass boost driver delivers 2x powerful bass to the earbuds. Its One Button Control feature can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song. For calling, they can click once to answer or mute/ unmute the call, if a call is active. Meanwhile, the Google and SIRI voice assistant supporting earphone allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. One just needs to press and hold the button for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant.



Commenting on the same, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, “India's TWS market has recorded a 656 per cent y-o-y growth, especially during this pandemic. With numerous players venturing in this space with their affordable devices, the competition seems to have intensified but the market largely remains untapped. Our brand SNOKOR has been delivering a premium and immersive sound experience to the country's young consumers. We received a terrific response for our maiden iRocker TWS earplugs from both our existing customers of Infinix as well as the new users. With the new iRocker Stix and Bass Drop wired earphones, we are further building out our portfolio of audio products for the users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and convenient experience at an affordable price.”