Smartwatches Launched in India: July 2024

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in July 2024, from the likes of Garmin, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Noise. Explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of July 2024.

BoAt Lunar Oasis

The boAt Lunar Oasis is now on sale starting at Rs 3,299. One can purchase it from boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. Its features include:

  • Hi-Tech SIFLI chipset
  • X1 processor
  • 1.43-inch 2.5D display, 466 x 466 ppi, 600 nits brightness, DIY Watch face studio
  • In-built GPS, MapmyIndia navigation support
  • BoAt Crest support
  • Heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and stress tracking
  • Sedentary reminder, Fitness Buddies, Wellness Crew, Custom Run plans, 700+ Active Modes, achievement badges
  • Music & camera control, Weather updates, Uber ride hailing, QR Code tray, Emergency SOS mode
  • Bluetooth calling
  • IP68 rated
  • Up to 7-day battery life

Noise Triumph

The Noise Triumph carries a special price tag of Rs 1,899. It is offered in Black, Brown, Grey, and Dark Grey colours. The smartwatch can be purchased via Flipkart. Its features include:

  • 1.85-inch display, 240 x 284 pixels resolution
  • Swappable dials
  • 24 x 7 heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress tracker
  • Hydration, sedentary reminders
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Up to 7-day battery
  • Weather updates, alarms, music control, calculator

