Shinco starts selling its Smart TVs in Red, Green and Orange zone areas in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 4:36 pm

The company has resumed the sales of its Smart TVs in the country via Amazon.

Shinco has started offering their sales in Red, Orange and Green zone areas( Except Containment Zone) as per the new government guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 announced on 18th May 2020. The company has resumed the sales of its Smart TVs in the country via Amazon. 

 

The company has revealed that it is offering no-cost EMI options on its range of Smart TVs along with several other value-added benefits which include cash-backs, free installation, and many others. The company has also introduced new Smart TVs with big screens. These include Full HD Smart TV range and 4K Quantum Lummit Smart LED TV range. The Full HD range includes SO42AS - E50 102cm (40) for Rs. 14,499 and SO50AS -E50 124 (49) for Rs. 20,599. The 4K range includes S50QHRD10 124cm (49) for Rs. 22,399,  S55QHDR10 140cm (55) at a price of Rs. 25,999 and S65QHDR10 165cm (65) for Rs. 44,699. 

 

Shinco promises to ensure strict social distancing precautions while operating, delivering and installation of the products to the customers. 

 

Technician safety guidelines for COVID-19 while Installation 

  1. Face masks, Hand Gloves and Hand sanitizers are mandatory.

  2. Hand wash before work starts, and Handwash after work finishes.

  3. Technician temperature to be checked before issuing calls.

  4. No Sign to be taken on any document only OTP to be shared by the customer.

  5. If a customer looks unwell ( cough, fever ), no work to be done apologize and leave.

  6. Call customers on the phone at the door, No use of doorbells.

  7. Customer to stand at a safe distance 3 feet from Technician and helper.

  8. Leave all your belongings like helmet etc. outside the customer home while coming for installations.

  9. A technician has to remove his shoes outside the room or has to enter the room after wearing a shoe cover.

  10. A technician must have to install "AAROGYA SETU APP "on his mobile. Internet, Bluetooth and GPS Location should be in active mode all the time.

 

