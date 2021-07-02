Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB RAM listed on Geekbench

Samsung is expected to announce next-generation foldable devices – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. The phones have been leaked multiple times in the past. In a recent development, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The listing has revealed key details including its chipset and RAM.

The Samsung device with model number SM-F926U has appeared on the benchmarking platform, and it is said to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per the listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come powered with Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition, the Qualcomm processor with ‘lahaina’ codename is listed. It includes one main core running at 2.84GHz, four CPU cores at 1.80GHz, and three CPU cores at 2.42GHz.

The handset will run Android 11 out of the box with Samsung’s OneUI skin on the software front. In addition, it will ship with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has scored 1124 and 3350 points in the single-core and multi-core tests in the benchmark listing, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that this phone has a model number SM-F926U, in which the U represents that this would be the US version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rumored Specifications

As per rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be coming with dual screens. The primary screen maybe 7.55 inches with a 4:3:2 aspect ratio, and the cover screen could be 6.23 inches with a 5:4 aspect ratio.

Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may sport a triple-camera setup at the rear. All three cameras will use a 12MP sensor. The front display will also feature a 10-megapixel snapper. It may house a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It is also expected to arrive with wireless charging and reverse charging support.

Under the hood, the phone may be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. For storage, the options could go up to 512GB. For security, there will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

In addition, the Z Fold 3 will also support the S Pen connectivity. Furthermore, the device is said to come in three colour options: Black, Green, and Gradient.