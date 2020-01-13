  • 16:14 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications tipped via Geekbench listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 1:40 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S20 family will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 11 in San Francisco where it is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. The S20 series will be including smartphones like Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G variant has been spotted on Geekbench which reveals the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

As per the GeekBench listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries model number SM-G986U. The listing reveals that the phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone is powered by a processor that is mentioned as ‘kona’ which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature 12GB RAM, reveals the GeekBench listing. In the single-core test, it has scored 923 and in the multi-core test, it has scored 3267.

Samsung Galaxy S20 family will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to refresh content more dynamically. If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to sport a 6.9-inch S-AMOLED display with Infinity-O design.  The phone could be housing a 5,000mAh battery and it might feature a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Alongside, Galaxy S20 series, Samsung will also announce its clamshell foldable phone called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design and it should run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11

Samsung Galaxy S20 series may feature 120Hz displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the foldable Galaxy Bloom’s real name

Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images leaked online

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaks Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro receive a price cut

OnePlus introduces 2K+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies