  • 13:20 Jan 13, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 12:24 pm

Samsung will add a 12-megapixel primary lens on the Galaxy S20+ along with a telephoto lens, a wide-angle sensor and a macro lens.
Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation flagship series, the Galaxy S20, on February 11. Now, ahead of launch, live images of the Galaxy S20+ have been leaked online revealing some key design language. 

 

The live images were posted by XDA Developers and it shows the front and back panel of the device. To start with the front panel, it shows the Galaxy S20+ will come loaded with a punch-hole design, which is situated at the top of the screen. The bezels are almost non-existent. The right side of the smartphone comes with volume controls and power on/off button and there is no Bixby button, which was present in the Galaxy S10 series. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+

 

The rear panel of the Galaxy S20+ shows a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash and a microphone. The camera module is similar to other previously leaked images. The report highlights that the company will add a 12-megapixel primary lens on the Galaxy S20+ along with a telephoto lens, a wide-angle sensor and a macro lens. The microphone at the rear could also mean that the Galaxy S20+ will feature a Zoom-in mic feature, which Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Note 10 series. 


The report further highlights that the Galaxy S20 will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. There will be 4G variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ along with its 5G counterparts. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available only in 5G. The smartphones are reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it also features Samsung Exynos 990 SoC.

 

