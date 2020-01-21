Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launching in India today, pre-booking begins from tomorrow

Retail sources told The Mobile Indian that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from tomorrow and it will be available for purchase by the end of January or first week of February.

Samsung is all set to launch of a Lite version, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India today. Retail sources told The Mobile Indian that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from tomorrow and it will be available for purchase by the end of January or first week of February.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline channels in the country. However, there is no information about the pricing of the upcoming smartphone, but it will be unveiled today.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of microSD card slot.

It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.