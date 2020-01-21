Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India, price starts from Rs 36,999

Samsung has today announced the launch of its latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. The smartphone is available for pre-booking from offline stores and it is expected to be available starting from January 30.

Update: Samsung has finally introduced its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from today at 2:00 PM and it will go on sale from February 03, 2020. The smartphone will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung online website. The phone is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. The ocmpany has revealed new upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of Rs 33,999.

Samsung is all set to launch of a Lite version, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India today. Retail sources told The Mobile Indian that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from tomorrow and it will be available for purchase by the end of January or first week of February.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from both online and offline channels in the country. However, there is no information about the pricing of the upcoming smartphone, but it will be unveiled today.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.

It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.