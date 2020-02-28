  • 13:47 Feb 28, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M30s receives a new update in India with March Android Secutity Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 1:40 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M30s price was recently slashed by upto Rs 2,000.

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy M30s smartphone in India. The latest update brings March Android security patch as well as bug fixes and improvements to the phone.

Apart from bringing the latest security patch, the update also brings the usual bug fixes, device stability improvements, enhancing existing features and improvements to performance.

The update comes with version number M307FXXS2ATB3 and it is around 119MB in size. Since it is rolling out via OTA, it may take several days to reach all the units. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price was recently slashed by upto Rs 2,000. The Galaxy M30s smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model.

Samsung launched Galaxy M30s in India last year. To recall, the phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The Galaxy M30s features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI. The phone is also tipped to receive Android 10 update soon.

 

Source

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s and new variant of Galaxy M30 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Samsung Galaxy M30s to receive Android 10 update soon

Samsung Galaxy M30s price slashed by upto Rs 2,000, now starts at Rs 12,999

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Vivo V19 official renders show punch hole display, 48MP quad camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book and cashback offers revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies