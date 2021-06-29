Samsung Galaxy M10s updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1 in India

Samsung Galaxy M10s is the latest smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in India. Recently, Samsung Galaxy A20 also received One UI 3.1 update in India.

Alongside the new OS version, Samsung Galaxy M10s has also received an updated June 2021 Android security patch.

As per a report of SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M10s update rolling out in India has M107FXXU4CUF5 as its firmware version. The update is 1,911.90MB in size. It includes the June 2021 Android security patch well along with the usual Android 11 goodies.

Android 11 brings refreshed user interface and updated Samsung apps, along with other features such as one-time permissions, the ability to remove location data from images before sharing them. Then there is also improved Digital Wellbeing and parental controls and dedicated media playback widget in the notification area.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy M10s, you will get a notification for the software update. If you haven’t received Android 11 yet, you can try checking for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy M10s back in the year 2019 with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is now receiving its second major OS update after two years of its launch.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7884B processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone features a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV. For the front, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.