Samsung Galaxy A21s, Oppo Find X2 series, Realme X3 SuperZoom, HTC U20, Tecno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 : TMI Daily News Wrap

From Samsung Galaxy A21s to Tecno Spark Power 2 launch, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in India with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,499

Samsung has today launched a new smartphone in India under its Galaxy A series - Samsung Galaxy A21s. The smartphone will be available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White.



Samsung Galaxy A21s will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today.

Key features

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: Exynos 850 processor

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 13MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 based One UI 2.0







Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 launched in India, price starts Rs 64990

Oppo has today launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones in India. Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model while the pricing for the Find X2 Pro has not been announced yet.

Key features

Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM and ROM: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Find X2), 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Find X2 Pro)

Rear Camera: 48MP + 12MP + 13MP (Find X2), 48MP + 48MP + 13MP (Find X2 Pro)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4200mAhbattery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge (Find X2), 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge (Find X2 Pro)

Operating System: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

Tecno Mobile has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under Spark series in India - Tecno Spark Power 2. The new phone is priced at Rs 9999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting June 23. Tecno Spark Power 2 comes in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colour options.

Key features

Display: 7.0-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 processor

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Rear Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI lens

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh with 18w fast charging

Operating System: Android 10, HiOS UI

Acer One 14 laptop with Intel Pentium Gold processor launched for Rs 22,999

Acer has today launched its new affordable new Acer One 14 laptop in India. The Acer One 14 is priced from Rs Rs 22,999 onwards and will be available at Acer E-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India. The laptop comes with 3 years warranty.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform announced

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The brand has introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform and it will be available from the second half of 2020. The company has revealed that the first batch of smartphones that will come with the Snapdragon 690 processor will be from HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, Sharp, TCL and Wingtech.

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its latest Realme X3 series in India. The company has revealed that it will launch the Realme X3 series in the country on June 25. The brand has also hinted that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones during the launch event. The online launch event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST onwards on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Key features:

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 8MP

Front Camera: 32MP + 8MP

Battery: 4200mAh with 30W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 10







HTC U20 5G, Desire 20 Pro announced

HTC has announced the launch of two new smartphones. The brand has introduced HTC U20 as its first 5G smartphone and Desire 20 Pro. The HTC U20 5G smartphone is priced at NT$ 18,990 (approx. Rs 49,000) and it is available in Dark Green and Crystal White colour options. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is priced at NT$ 8,990 (approx. Rs 23,000).

HTC U20 5G features:

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 10

HTC Desire 20 Pro features:

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched earlier this year in India with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The price for the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently priced at Rs 39,999 which is higher than its launch price. But the phone can now be purchased at just Rs 34,999 as Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 cashback offer on the smartphone. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of starting Rs 34,999.

Google brings Meet to Gmail on iOS and Android

Google announced its video conferencing app, Meet, to be made available for free to all Google account users in April this year. It was initially available for Gmail on the web, and now they are bringing Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS, so that you can easily join video meetings from your inbox.