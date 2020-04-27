Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s leaked specs show 48MP triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 11:56 am

Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.55-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.
Samsung recently launched Galaxy A21 smartphone earlier this month. Now seems like Samsung is working on a slightly upgraded version of the device which will be known as the Galaxy A21s.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the specs of Samsung Galaxy A21s on his Twitter. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.55-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. He did not reveal the name of the processor but said that it will come with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.


For the camera department, the tipster revealed that the Galaxy A21s will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A21s will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will come with a fingerprint sensor, a micro USB port, NFC connectivity, Dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone will be available in Black, Blue and White colour variants, as per the leak. He also said that the information is coming from relatively new source, so it’s better to take it with a pinch of salt.


The Samsung Galaxy A21s was earlier spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. As per the GeekBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will be powered by an octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 2.0GHz. The chipset is revealed in the listing is Exynos 850 chipset. The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come on 3GB of RAM.

