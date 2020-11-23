Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be a successor of Galaxy A11 smartphone.

Samsung is currently its next A series of smartphone called Samsung Galaxy A12. Now the phone's launch seems imminent as the Samsung Galaxy A12 has now been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site.



As per the Bluetooth listing, first spotted by GSMArena, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries the model number SM-A125F_DSN. The listing does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone. The listing only reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.



Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders surfaced online as per which the phone will feature a waterdrop notch display notch on the front. At the back, it will come with a square-shaped camera module with an LED flash below it. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and a loudspeaker grille at the bottom.



Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on a support page of Samsung's Russian website recently, with the same model number as the Bluetooth listing. It is said to be offered in black, white, red and blue colours. It will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

Earlier Samsung Galaxy A12 appeared on Geekbench as per which the phone will be powered by MediaTek helio P35 chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system.

