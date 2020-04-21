Samsung announces blood pressure monitoring application for Galaxy Watch devices

The Samsung Health Monitor app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 within the third quarter and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new application for its Galaxy Watch Active 2. Called Samsung Health Monitor, the app has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) to measure blood pressure. It will become a cuffless, government-cleared, and over-the-counter blood pressure monitoring app.



The Samsung Health Monitor app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 within the third quarter and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.



The Samsung Health Monitor app, when paired with advanced sensor technology on the Galaxy Watch Active2, enables you to easily and more conveniently measure and track your blood pressure.



Once your Galaxy Watch Active2 device has been calibrated with a traditional cuff, you can simply tap to “Measure” your blood pressure anytime, anywhere. The device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The program then analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure. To ensure accuracy, users are required to calibrate their device at least every four weeks.



With the addition of blood pressure monitoring, the Galaxy Watch Active2 boasts Samsung’s most advanced health and wellness capabilities yet. The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with more sensitive and accurate Heart Rate Monitoring sensors, and enables users to track their exercise, sleep, stress and get added healthcare insights that can help you improve your wellbeing.



High blood pressure is known to significantly increase risk to the brain, heart, and kidney. It can cause coronary heart diseases and stroke when not managed properly. By helping users measure and track their blood pressure, the Samsung Health Monitor app gives people greater insight into their health and allows them to make more informed decisions, to lead healthier lives.



Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure. This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences.”