RummyCircle Aces The Online Skill Gaming Industry With Localisation

Majority of online gaming companies are customising their games to suit region-specific audiences. Asian Absolut – a translation, localisation, and marketing agency states that only 27 percent of gamers make up the English-speaking market, while 73 percent are native language speakers. However, most of the popular games are created in English. So, if native language speakers who are not well-versed in English are playing these games, then they are missing out on the complete gaming experience.

Why Localisation is the Future of Gaming

There are four main reasons why gaming companies are going down this path of localisation: market expansion, increase in revenue, appreciation for the brand, and better user experience. Presently, there are many gaming companies saturating the market. With localising of the gaming content, this industry will grow beyond leaps and bounds.

To cater to this untapped market, the industry is modifying its content to incorporate cultural, historical, and regional references. It is using local slang, dubbing the voiceover with appropriate artists, editing the UI to accommodate the needs of the languages, and adjusting the plot or story line to appeal to non-English speaking players.

Adopting Gaming to Localisation

When a game is introduced to Indians it is presented in English with Western innuendos. However, Indian companies are slowing changing this approach. India is a multifaceted country and language is one of the factors that form our identity. So, online gaming companies are tapping into this potential market and tuning the skill-based games to garner the interest of the locals, state-wise.

Bhavin Pandya, CEO and co-founder of Play Games24x7, the parent company of one of India’s leading rummy platform, RummyCircle said, “Our key markets are predominantly Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and now we are getting players from Maharashtra too. In the south, Rummy is very popular, most people know the game since they have played it in their childhood, this comes naturally to them.”

Talking about the future roadmap Bhavin adds, “Our goal is now diversification to the North and East.” RummyCircle has roped in the well-known Bengali and Hindi actor and producer, Prosenjit Chatterjee as the Brand Ambassador for the eastern states like West Bengal. The initiative promotes the game to new markets, and those who visit the game have a better comprehension of how to play the game. This effort has taken the game of real cash rummy to far corners of the country.

To develop a good user experience, they have utilised localisation on various fronts. The homepage of the app is available in multiple Indian languages that include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, among others. The subscriber can select their preferred language and get a better experience to play rummy online.

Similarly, Gamepind, a casual game with trivia quizzes is featured in English but is branching out to regional languages, starting with Hindi. The Hindi-speaking user can comfortably participate in the quizzes, which includes Bollywood, Game of Thrones, maths, on India, science quizzes and much more options. The user also wins rewards. Hence, this game of skill is an innovative way to improve your knowledge on various topics at the same time win amazing rewards.

The Other Side of Localisation:

On the flip side, Japan, which has one of the largest gaming communities in the world is partnering with other global companies to transform their games to appeal to the Asian gaming market.

In addition, the localisation trend has ushered a new wave of skills and jobs in the gaming market. You have localisation engineer, game translators, localisation technician or tester, localisation editor, specialist, and generalist translation agencies, to name a few. These localisers should have the required skills to translate. They should be familiar with assets that form a game like witty dialogues, relevant music, and appropriate messages. It has to be perfected to the tee so that any gamer resonates with the game’s original experience.

Even though the cost of localisation adds to the gaming companies’ budget, eventually the result of the effort widens their target audience, builds a credible reputation, and generates revenue in turn.

One of the biggest challenges of localisation is perfecting the game and offering the users the same gameplay experience. The product should be personal, befitting with the target audience. Can gaming companies master the art of translation?