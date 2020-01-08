  • 14:19 Jan 08, 2020

Advertisement

Reliance Jio starts rolling out VoWiFi services in Chennai And Delhi-NCR

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 1:09 pm

Latest News

Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Bharti Airtel’s VoWiFi service which is limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber users.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has rolled out VoWi-Fi service to Chennai and Delhi-NCR. This comes after the testing began in Delhi recently. Earlier, the operator rolled out the services to Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata telecom circles as well.

Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of VoWi-Fi in the country, but several Jio customers are noticing the availability of Jio Wi-Fi on their smartphones.


Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Bharti Airtel’s VoWiFi service which is limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber users. Airtel's service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and will be rolled out in other circles in a phased manner.

For those who are not aware, the service uses WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. There are no charges on Jio Wi-Fi Calling service and the user only need a compatible smartphone to use this service.

Reliance Jio has recently launched a list of Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices. The list includes the Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Samsung devices like Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 series.

Reliance Jio rolls out VoWi-Fi service in these three circles

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer for smartphone, JioPhone users launched

Reliance JioFiber revises Rs 199 top-up broadband plan

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi Jio operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box launched in India at Rs 5,999

BSNL brings back Vasantham Plan of Rs 96 with half validity

Airtel launches its 4G network in 26 villages in Ladakh

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies