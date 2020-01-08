Reliance Jio starts rolling out VoWiFi services in Chennai And Delhi-NCR

Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Bharti Airtel’s VoWiFi service which is limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber users.

Reliance Jio has rolled out VoWi-Fi service to Chennai and Delhi-NCR. This comes after the testing began in Delhi recently. Earlier, the operator rolled out the services to Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata telecom circles as well.



Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of VoWi-Fi in the country, but several Jio customers are noticing the availability of Jio Wi-Fi on their smartphones.



Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Bharti Airtel’s VoWiFi service which is limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber users. Airtel's service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and will be rolled out in other circles in a phased manner.



For those who are not aware, the service uses WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. There are no charges on Jio Wi-Fi Calling service and the user only need a compatible smartphone to use this service.



Reliance Jio has recently launched a list of Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices. The list includes the Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Samsung devices like Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 series.



