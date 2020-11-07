Redmi Note 9 new Shadow Black colour variant launched in India

Redmi Note 9 now comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red, and Shadow Black colours in India.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 9 in a new Shadow Black colour variant in India. With this, the Redmi Note 9 now comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red, and Shadow Black colours in India.



The new Shadow Black colour variant of the Redmi Note 9 was announced by the Redmi India Twitter handle. The Redmi Note 9 Pro can be purchased via Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Preferred Partners, and other offline stores.



As of now, the Shadow Black colour variant of Redmi Note 9 is only available in 4GB + 64GB storage and is currently on sale for a discounted price of Rs 10,999 instead of its regular price of Rs 11,499.



Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.





Redmi Note 9 Specifications



The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 10 OS and it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 9 sports a gaming-centric octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 under-the-hood, which built on a 12nm process.



The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel for selfies and video chats. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.





The device packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.