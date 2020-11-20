Redmi Note 9 5G series to officially launch on November 26

The series is said to include the Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and a 4G-only Redmi Note 9 smartphones.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26 in China. The company took to its Weibo account to announce the launch date of Redmi Note 9 5G series in China.



As per the poster shared by the company, three Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will be released. It shows the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in two colours - purple and aqua.



The rear of the device will feature a circular quad camera setup while an LED flash unit is placed on the left side of the camera module. The front side of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is not visible in the poster.

Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G prices

As per leaks, Redmi Note 9 5G aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition might be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The third device in the series will be a 4G phone with model number M2010J19SC.

Redmi Note 9 5G expected specifications





As per a recent TENAA listing, Redmi Note 9 5G with a model number M2007J22C will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone will feature triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 9 5G is said to measure 161.96×77.25×9.20mm and weigh 200 grams. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support.







Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G expected specifications



The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with a model number M2007J17C. It will have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. There will be a 4,820mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 9 series 4G variant is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The device will likely come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup.