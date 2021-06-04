Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will launch as the Poco X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G might soon come to India as Poco X3 GT.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand recently announced Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone in China. A recent leak revealed that this phone will launch in India as Poco X3 GT. Now its has been leaked that Poco X3 GT is actually a rebadge of the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Kacper Skryzpek, a Twitter user and unofficial MIUI translator posted a tweet yesterday in which Poco X3 GT is code-named “chopin_global” while the Redmi Note 10 Pro for China is code-named” “chopin”. The tweet confirms that the upcoming Poco phone will be a global version of Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Earlier, the same tipster revealed that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G might soon come to India as Poco X3 GT. He had shared a screenshot, which seems to be taken from Xiaomi’s official support page, revealing the existence of the Poco X3 GT.

The company is yet to release any information regarding this device. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (POCO X3 Pro) Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which is coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC 3.0. It has IP53 ratings for splash resistance.