Redmi K30 Pro to reportedly launch as Poco F2 Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 12:25 pm

Latest News

Poco F2 Pro smartphone will most likely run Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box and it might be backed up with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Redmi K30 Pro will reportedly launch in India as the POCO F2 Pro. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China earlier this year. 

 

It was earlier reported that the Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. But Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro.

Now Google Play support page shows that the Poco F2 Pro comes with the codename “Imi” which is the exact codename of the K30 Pro. This suggests that both the Poco F2 Pro is indeed the Redmi K30 Pro. It also reveals that Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition will be launched under K30 Pro name in the global markets.

Notably, the executive also confirmed that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs 20,000. He said that consumers expecting Rs 20,000 price tag for a Poco device shouldn’t wait for the and should rather get the Poco X2 or any other available smartphone instead.

As the Poco F2 Pro is expected to launch in India as a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, the phone should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

Poco F2 Pro will likely to be backed by with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will be coming with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter.

For the rear, it will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP super wide-angle lens, a 5MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

