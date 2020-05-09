Redmi 9 expected to launch soon, listed on Xiaomi's official site

Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has already introduced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India while globally, it introduced the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S, smartphones. Now the company seems to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone soon as well.





Redmi 9 has now been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. The listing reveals the model number M2004J19G and Head SAR of 0.711 W/kg and Body SAR of 1.059 W/kg of the device. Apart from this, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page.



The Redmi 9 with the same model number was also spotted on Chinese 3C certification site. The 3C listed showed the device will ship with a 10W charger but will have support for 18W fast charging. A similar model number, M2004J19AG, was also found on the Eurasian EEC certification site.

Advertisement





As per rumours, Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is said to come with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including Purple and Green.



Redmi 9 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, similar to the Redmi Note 9. It will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch DoT notch display along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that may be further expandable. The smartphone might come with 5000mAh battery and USB Type-C port.





