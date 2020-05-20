Advertisement

Realme X3 SuperZoom to be announced on May 26

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 11:41 am

Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.
Realme has announced that Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in Europe on May 26. The phone is also said to be launched in Indian markets afterwards as Madhav Seth has already teased it.

Realme Europe official Twitter handle has announced the launch of the Realme X3 Superzoom  at 10:30am CEST (2pm IST) on May 26. The digital event will be hosted on the company's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as well as Realme.com.

Madhav Seth in a an earlier tweet revealed that Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature 60x zoom and a new “Starry Mode” which will let users capture shots of the Milky Way. The tweet also includes a Starry Mode image shot at 60X zoom on the RealmeX3 SuperZoom smartphone.

As per earlier leaks, Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone is said to feature a side fingerprint scanner.

Realme X3 SuperZoom  is already news for quite some time  suggesting the presence of a periscope camera. The phone is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens said to be capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone will have dual selfie with 32-megapixel camera along with another sensor.

