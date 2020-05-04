Realme X3 SuperZoom pricing, battery capacity and charging speeds revealed

Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Advertisement

Realme is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone dubbed Realme X3 SuperZoom. Now some more details about the battery capacity and charging speeds of Realme X3 SuperZoom have been leaked online.



As per the leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. While replying to some users, the tipster revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor.

realme X3 SuperZoom will use a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2020





Besides, he has said there should be an AMOLED display on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. For the pricing, Ambhore revealed that Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be priced more than Rs 20,000. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the smartphone.

Advertisement

The phone with the model number RMX2086 recently received approval from the Bluetooth SIG certification body as per which the X3 SuperZoom will come with Bluetooth version 5.1 support.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was also earlier spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It revealed that the phone is either powered by Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset and 12 GB of RAM. On the listing, it was revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 OS.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to get launched along with the Realme X3. Realme X3 with model number RMX2142 was spotted on the TENAA certification website. As per the listing, the phone will come with 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 6GB with 128GB storage variant, 8GB with 128GB storage variant and 12GB with 256GB storage variant.



The phone will have a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel second camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. There will be 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera setup. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge and it will run Android 10 with Realme UI.