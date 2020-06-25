Advertisement

Realme X3 series, Poco X2, Realme Buds Q, OnePlus Nord, Realme 2 Pro Android 10, OnePlus Nord: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 8:19 pm

From Realme X2 series launch to OnePlus Nord Amazon listing, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

Poco X2 8GB RAM variant price hiked in India

 

Poco has increased the price of top-end variant of its Poco F2 smartphone. The 8GB + 256GB model price has been increased by Rs 500 on Flipkart and is currently priced at Rs 21,499. The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

 

 



 

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India

 

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in X-series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999 . The Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are available in Artic White and Glacier Blue colour option. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

 

Realme C3i launched with a dual-rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery

 

Realme has launched Realme C3i smartphone in Vietnam. The smartphone is priced at VND 25,90,000 which is roughly Rs 8,500 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Red Ribbon and Green Ice colour options.

 

 Key features:

 Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: Mediatek G70

RAM and ROM: 2GB RAM + 32GB

Rear Camera: 12MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

Realme 2 Pro gets Android 10 update with Realme UI in India

 

Realme 2 Pro has now started receiving Android update with Realme UI based on Android 10. The update is only rolled out for the Realme 2 Pro for beta participants as well as regular users. The Android 10 update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07. You need to be on version C.31 (latest version) to receive this update.

 

Samsung Galaxy M51 to reportedly debut in India in September

 

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues. The production of smartphones has been going slow at Samsung’s factories. The Galaxy M51 will be the most powerful smartphone in the M-series.

 

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

 

Amazon India has created a landing page on its platform with the ‘Notify Me’ option for the notifications for the upcoming OnePlus launch. The listing also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon India after its launch. The Amazon India listing of the OnePlus Nord says that you "will stand a chance to win exciting cashback prizes" when you click on the "Notify Me" button.

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 1999

 

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme have been launched in India at Rs 1999. They come in Black, White and Yellow colour options. The Realme Buds Q will be available on Amazon and realme.com starting from July 1.

 

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until until June 30, 2020. According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes.

Hero could soon launch Xtreme 160R bike in India

Ola brings extra protection to Auto in India

Google will now auto-delete user data after 18 months

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds announced with Meridian Audio Technology

Samsung partners with Servify to launch Samsung Care+ in India

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

Latest News from

Tags: Realme Buds Q OnePlus Nord Samsung Galaxy M51 Realme 2 Pro Realme C3i Poco X2 BSNL

 

Samsung Galaxy M01s storage, colour variants leaked

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

