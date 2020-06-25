Realme X3 series, Poco X2, Realme Buds Q, OnePlus Nord, Realme 2 Pro Android 10, OnePlus Nord: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Realme X2 series launch to OnePlus Nord Amazon listing, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

Poco X2 8GB RAM variant price hiked in India

Poco has increased the price of top-end variant of its Poco F2 smartphone. The 8GB + 256GB model price has been increased by Rs 500 on Flipkart and is currently priced at Rs 21,499. The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.







Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in X-series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999 . The Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are available in Artic White and Glacier Blue colour option. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme C3i launched with a dual-rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Realme has launched Realme C3i smartphone in Vietnam. The smartphone is priced at VND 25,90,000 which is roughly Rs 8,500 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Red Ribbon and Green Ice colour options.

Key features:

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: Mediatek G70

RAM and ROM: 2GB RAM + 32GB

Rear Camera: 12MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

Realme 2 Pro gets Android 10 update with Realme UI in India

Realme 2 Pro has now started receiving Android update with Realme UI based on Android 10. The update is only rolled out for the Realme 2 Pro for beta participants as well as regular users. The Android 10 update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07. You need to be on version C.31 (latest version) to receive this update.

Samsung Galaxy M51 to reportedly debut in India in September

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues. The production of smartphones has been going slow at Samsung’s factories. The Galaxy M51 will be the most powerful smartphone in the M-series.

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

Amazon India has created a landing page on its platform with the ‘Notify Me’ option for the notifications for the upcoming OnePlus launch. The listing also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon India after its launch. The Amazon India listing of the OnePlus Nord says that you "will stand a chance to win exciting cashback prizes" when you click on the "Notify Me" button.

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 1999

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme have been launched in India at Rs 1999. They come in Black, White and Yellow colour options. The Realme Buds Q will be available on Amazon and realme.com starting from July 1.

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until until June 30, 2020. According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes.