Realme Winter Sale: Discounts and offers on Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Watch S and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 4:47 pm

The sale is scheduled to start from today January 5 and will go on until January 9.
Realme has announced its special winter sale for all Realme customers on Realme.com and other partner websites. As part of the offering, various Realme products including the Realme Watch Basic, Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro. The sale is scheduled to start from today January 5 and will go on until January 9.

 

The Realme Watch Basic will be available at a discounted price of Rs 3499 and will be up for grabs on Realme.com,Flipkart.com & Myntra.com. Realme is providing an exclusive offer to customers who purchase the Watch Basic from Realme’s official website. Under this, users will get one watch silicon strap free with the purchase of Realme Watch.

The Realme Buds Air Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35db will also see discounts worth Rs 500. Available on Realme.com and Amazon.in, users can purchase Realme Buds Wireless Pro for Rs 3499.

 

The Realme Buds Air Pro will be available for Rs 4499 at Realme.com and Flipkart.com. Additionally, the Realme Smart Cam 360° will be priced at Rs 2599 and will be up for grabs on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

 

Included in the Realme’s winter sale offer are Realme’s other popular products such as Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Band, Realme Sonic Electric Toothbrushes, Realme Tech Backpack and Realme Adventurer Backpack among others.

 

