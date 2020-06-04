Advertisement

Realme Watch to go on sale for the first time tomorrow on Flipkart and realme.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 5:15 pm

The Realme Watch comes in Black colour with silicone straps in classic design and fashion design and black, blue, red, and green coloured straps.
Realme Watch was launched in India last month for Rs 3,999. Now the smartwatch will go on sale from Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon via realme.com and Flipkart.

 

The Fashion straps will be sold at Rs. 499 separately.

Realme Watch comes with a larger 1.4-inch touch screen with 323ppi pixel density, 320 x 320-pixel resolution and 380nits brightness. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features 14 sports modes including Cricket, outdoor cycle, strength training, Yoga, Basketball, badminton, Elliptical and more.  The smartwatch comes with a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app.

 

The smartwatch comes with 12 built-in watch faces and the company will add 100+ watch faces via a future OTA update. The smartwatch comes with different straps including Black, Blue, Red and more. The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time heart rate monitor. It comes with a SpO2 sensor that monitors blood oxygen level. The 160mAh battery promises up to 9 days of battery life.

 

It comes with a real-time sleep tracker, drinking reminder, sleep monitor and more. The smartwatch can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application. It features smart notifications from popular third-party apps. It features Smart Unlock, Music and Camera Control.

 

The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance. The company claims that it has gone through various industry tests including 100,000 times button test, 3000 times wear test, 3000 times bend test and 7kg tension resistance test. Besides, the watch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

