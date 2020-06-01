Advertisement

Realme Smart TV to go on sale for the first time from tomorrow on Flipkart and realme.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 5:17 pm

Realme Smart TV is available in the two sizes - 32 inches, priced at Rs 12,999 and 43 inches is priced at Rs 21,999.

Realme last week launched its entry into the smart TV market with the Realme Smart TV. The Realme Smart TV will go on sale from Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 12:00 noon via realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Smart TV is available in the two sizes - 32 inches, priced at Rs 12,999 and 43 inches is priced at Rs 21,999. The Smart TV comes with a one-year warranty, and an additional one year of warranty on Panel.

Flipkart customers can avail special offer of 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium and Standard EMI option while buying is also available on realme.com and Flipkart.


Realme TV Specifications

The Realme Smart TV sports a premium, bezel-less design, and comes with ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits along with Chroma Boost picture engine. It comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that offers enhanced picture quality along with 400nits brightness.

The Smart TV is loaded with a MediaTek quad-core processor with Cortex-A54 CPU. It comes with Mali-470 MP3 GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 9.0, and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one’s voice to customize the experience to unique interests and enable access to a variety of content through the Google Play Store & YouTube. While the TV comes pre-installed with key apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, users can download 5000+ apps from the Google play store.

The TV also comes with Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom. Each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter, enabling the realme Smart TV to create a surround sound system, and enhance the consumer experience. It comes with all-in-one remote control, which comes with different dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube. In terms of connectivity options, it supports three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2 and ethernet ports.

Latest Smartphones
