Realme Narzo 30 first sale today: Price, Launch Offers

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphone were launched last week in India. Realme Narzo 30 first sale in India will be held today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme website.

The Realme Narzo 30 sale starts at Rs 12,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499. Realme is also offering a Rs 500 discount on the base variant of the handset, bringing the price down to Rs 11,999.

The phone comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 48MP primary camera and more. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour variants. Let’s take a look at its specifications.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Talking about the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

For the camera, the Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. There is also a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera comes with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.

In addition, it also comes with a side fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BEIDOU. The handset measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm, and weighs 192 grams.