Realme GT Master Edition listing confirms key specs

Realme is currently working on the Realme GT Master Edition handset. The phone is expected to be launched soon in China. Now the Realme GT Master Edition has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Realme GT Master Edition Geekbench listing features and specifications

On the Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Master Edition will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core processor. The chipset is mentioned as ‘Kona’, which is associated with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The listing also revealed that it would have 12GB RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing confirms that the phone runs the Android 11 operating system out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 skin. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number RMX3366. It has scored 1022 in the single-core test and 3054 in the multi-core test. This phone is also said to be upcoming Realme X9 Pro.

Just yesterday, Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) leaked the design, specifications and price of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition. There’s a curved back panel along with a triple camera setup with an LED flash. In addition, there’s a Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker at the bottom.

The leaked renders show the device in three finishes- Black, White and a special edition with faux leather finish. At the left, the phone has a volume rocker and a SIM tray.

It was recently reported that Realme will partner with Kodak for its upcoming Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition Price (Expected)

The Realme GT Master Edition 8GB + 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,300). The 12GB + 256GB could be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,700).

Realme GT Master Edition Specifications (Rumored)

The Realme GT Master Edition could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone should be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. It could get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There will be a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. This leak contradicts the earlier one, as per which the phone had a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there should be a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The phone will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. In addition, the Realme GT Master Edition will ship with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 174 grams per the information.