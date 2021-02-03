Advertisement

Realme CEO teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro ahead of launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 12:56 pm

Realme X7 Pro 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Realme X7 Pro will come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support which is claimed to power 0-100% in 35 minutes.

Realme will be launching Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in India on February 4. Now ahead of the launch, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a transparent Realme X7 Pro version.

Madhav Sheth tweeted a transparent version of Realme X7 Pro and asked users, “Do you want us to launch it?” The image in the tweet shows Realme X7 Pro in a transparent casing. The tweet however does not confirm if the Realme X7 Pro transparent version will be launched alongside the traditional variant in India tomorrow.



The Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30 P.M on February 4. The phones will be available on Flipkart after their launch.

 

Realme X7 Pro is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the colour variants, there will be Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

 

Realme X7 Pro 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone will feature SUPER AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 6000000:1 high contrast ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme X7 Pro will come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support which is claimed to power 0-100% in 35 minutes. For the camera, there will be quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone will be super slim and light at 184 grams.

