Realme C3s tipped to come with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 5:12 pm

Realme C3s will be running Color OS 7.0.
Realme C3 was recently launched in India at a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. Now the company is also working on Realme C3s smartphone.

 

Realme C3s has now received its Bluetooth certification. As per the Bluetooth listing, Realme C3s comes with model number RMX2020. The listing reveals that the phone will support Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE.

The Bluetooth listing also mentions that Realme C3s will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will pack a 6.5-inch full-HD display.

Realme C3s will be powered by MT6769 chipset which is MediaTek Helio X20. The listing tells us that the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Talking about software, the Realme C3s is listed as running Color OS 7.0.

Previously, Realme C3s was certified by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) with model number RMX2020.


Realme C3s also surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing revealed the phone's design and few other details. The rear panel contains a vertically placed camera module at the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. Further, the device is said to come with the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. The Realme C3s is said to support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

