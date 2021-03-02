Realme C21 to launch on March 5, specs and renders revealed

Realme C21 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

Realme has confirmed to launch a new smartphone in the C-series dubbed Realme C21. Realme Malaysia has confirmed to launch the Realme C21 smartphone on March 5. The specifications and images have now been revealed via AliExpress retailer site.



As per the retailer site, Realme C21 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.



The Realme C21 will be powered by the Helio G35 processor. It will have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.



Realme C21 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims that the phone can offer a standby time of up to 47 days. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.



For the camera, there will be a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone will be available in two colour variants - Cross Black and Cross Blue.