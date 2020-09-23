Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G announced, Xiaomi first to launch phone with chipset

Qualcomm has also announced that the new Snapdragon 750G chipset powered devices will be available by the end of 2020.

Qualcomm has announced a new 5G mobile platform in the 7-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, which enables truly global 5G with brilliant HDR gaming and amazing on-device AI.



Snapdragon 750G features the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers up to 20% compared to Snapdragon 730G, for overall enhanced user experience. Snapdragon 750G is also equipped with the always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which combines multiple data streams for contextual use-cases: a low-power Qualcomm AI Engine enables AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression to provide improved voice-chat gaming experiences, uninterrupted voice communication, and support for always-on voice assistants.



Featuring the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 750G powers intuitive interactions enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences. With up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), the Qualcomm AI Engine delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.



The new Snapdragon 750G features Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM. The modem-to-antenna solution allows devices powered by Snapdragon 750G to support multi-gigabit connections with lightning-fast upload and download speeds.



Snapdragon 750G offers select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to allow for smooth, low-latency gameplay for richer entertainment quality. Equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, Snapdragon 750G enables up to 10% better graphics rendering compared to Snapdragon 730G. Additionally, players can take advantage of 5G through multiplayer gaming or streaming their favorite games right to their smartphones with up-and-coming 5G cloud gaming platforms.