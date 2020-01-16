  • 17:16 Jan 16, 2020

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 announced for OnePlus 6, 6T

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 3:06 pm

This is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA.
OnePlus has now announced Open Beta 4 for both the smartphones. The update comes with several bug fixes and optimizations.


The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA.

The Open Beta 4 build also brings inclusion of reminders for privacy alerts, increasing and decreasing ringtone functions for the Phone app, and some new chromatic effects as part of the built-in Reading Mode. The update also includes the latest security patch of December month.

Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 4 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T:

System
  1. Optimized details for Emergency Rescue
   2. Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
   3. Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
   4. Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Phone
 1.   Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls

Reading Mode
1. Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart colour gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings – Display – Reading Mode – Turn on Reading Mode – Chromatic effect)

OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The Oxygen OS update brings an option to hide the notch area along with several fixes in screen lock along with other improvements.

