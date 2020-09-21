Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 5:16 pm

Latest News

The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched a new MS Dhoni Special Edition of its Reno4 Pro smartphone. The new edition will go on sale starting September 24 via Flipkart.


Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and comes in single storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.


Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in July.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

 

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.

 

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Oppo Reno 4 SE announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition Leaked Online

Oppo F17 Pro Review: Mixed bag or Perfect?

Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21

Oppo announces price cut on TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones

Oppo A32 announced with triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 7i colours and storage options leaked ahead of India launch

Tecno Spark 6 Air new variant launched with 3GB and 64GB storage for Rs 8,699

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies