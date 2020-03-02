  • 17:45 Mar 02, 2020

Oppo Find X2 Pro key specs leaked ahead of March 6 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2020 4:16 pm

Latest News

The company is also reported to launch Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone as well and just ahead of launch, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.
Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the Find series known as Oppo Find X2 on March 6. The company is also reported to launch Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone as well and just ahead of launch, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

The specs were leaked by a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station and it reveals the specs sheet of the Oppo Find X2 Pro. As per the leak, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is loaded with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and there will be punch-hole curved screen on the upper left of the screen. The smartphone will come wiht a 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor along with another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK3M5. The main camera will come with a telephoto dual OIS image stabilization. For the front, the phone will come loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4260mAh battery and the company is planning to bring 65W Super fast charging support. The leak further highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will come with dual speakers along with an X-axis linear motor. Furthermore, the phone will be IP68 certified making it water and dust resistant. 

 

Oppo Find X2 smartphone confirmed to launch on March 6

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature a 3K display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

