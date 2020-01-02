  • 14:26 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo F15 confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 1:22 pm

Latest News

Oppo has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Oppo F15 smartphone.
Advertisement

Oppo recently teased that it will launch a new smartphone in its F-series with the launch of Oppo F15. The company has confirmed some key features of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Oppo has shared a teaser image of its Oppo F15, which reveals that it will come loaded with a quad-camera setup. The back panel comes with gradient finish and it comes with a combination of White and Blue. The brand has also revealed that the Oppo F15 will come with a 48MP rear camera. 

 

Furthermore, it has revealed that the smartphone will be loaded with 8GB of RAM, though the storage is not known at the moment. The Oppo F15 will come with an in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor, which the company claims will unlock the smartphone in just 0.32 seconds. Furthermore, the phone is touted to feature VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology, which will provide 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charge. The phone will come with a sleek design and it will feature a 7.9mm thickness and it will weigh at 172 grams.

 

Advertisement

That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, a Mumbai-based retailer has also teased Oppo F15, which means that the smartphone will be available for purchase from the offline channel. However, multiple reports suggest that it will be none other than Oppo A91. To recall, the smartphone was launched in China in December last year

 

Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage.

 

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

 

Oppo F15 confirmed to launch in India soon

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo F15 Oppo F15 teaser Oppo F15 features Oppo F15 launch Oppo F15 specs Opp F15

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M21 key specs leak, M11 and M31 also coming soon

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies