Oppo A92 render and specifications leaked, will have 48MP quad rear camera and 5000 battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 2:00 pm

Oppo A92 will have an L-shaped quad-camera setup at the back.
Oppo recently announced the Oppo A92s smartphone in the Chinese market. Now the company is said to be working on another variant of the phone which is dubbed as Oppo A92. The render and features of Oppo A92 have now leaked online.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba has leaked the renders along with few specifications. According to Agarwal, the smartphone will be offered in  Twilight Black, Shining White, and Aurora Purple colour variants. As per the image leaked, the Oppo A92 will come with a punch-hole design in the upper left corner of the display. The display has thin bezels, but there is a thick chin at the bottom.

The rear of the phone shows an L-shaped quad camera setup. There is no fingerprint scanner on the back and the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The volume buttons are on the left side while the right side has power button.

As for the specs, the leak says that Oppo A92 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Software-wise, the Oppo A92 will run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it will feature a 5,000mAh battery.

For the camera, the Oppo A92 will feature 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 main, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front will have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

