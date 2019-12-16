  • 23:19 Dec 18, 2019

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 10.0.3 update to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro with November security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 4:16 pm

The update does not bring any features, however, it does come with improved system stability and general bug fixes.
OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest update arrives as OxygenOS v10.0.3 and it brings November Android security patch to both the smartphones.

OnePlus forum says that it is an incremental update. Android security patch of the phones is being updated to November 2019 with the update. The update does not bring any features, however, it does come with improved system stability and general bug fixes.

The company has announced that this OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.


Earlier in the day, we reported that OnePlus 7T is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update. As per the changelog, the update improves the launching speed of some apps, optimizes the RAM Management and the black and white screen issues with some apps. It also improves system stability and general bug fixes. It improves the photo quality. Apart from these, the update also brings the November security update for the device.

OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 update OnePlus 7 Pro update OnePlus smartphones

