OnePlus Band key details teased ahead of launch

OnePlus Band will have SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels.

The OnePlus Band is rumoured to launch in India on January 11. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased a few features of the upcoming band.

As per the Twitter post by OnePlus India official account, OnePlus Band will have SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels. The tweet reads “With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day.”

Another tweet reveals that there will be 14 days of battery life and 13 dedicated exercise modes. The band will also be dust and water-resistant.

OnePlus is also running 'Pursuit of Fitness' quiz ahead of the OnePlus Band launch which will let you stand a chance to win the band. For this, one has to answer the questions correctly every day on the quiz.

As per earlier leaks, OnePlus band will come with 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring and Sleep Tracking. The wearable will come with 1.1-inch Touch AMOLED Display and 14 days of battery life. Further, it will also come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The smart band will also come with 13 workout modes.

The wearable is said to come in three colour options – Silver and Orange, Blue, and Black. OnePlus Band will be the company's first wearable and will compete with Xiaomi's Mi Band 5. The smartband is likely to be priced around $40. The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on. It is tipped to be Rs 2,499 in India, placing it in the same territory as Mi Band 5 which costs Rs 2499.

OnePlus is also expected to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch this year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had last month confirmed that the OnePlus smartwatch will be launched in early 2021.