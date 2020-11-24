Advertisement

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update with system and camera improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 12:56 pm

OnePlus 8T update increases the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience and optimizes the media file scanning feature to make searching faster.
After rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 for the OnePlus 8T recently, OnePlus has now released the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update in India. The update brings system and camera improvements, fingerprint fix, battery life issues, and more.

The update for OnePlus 8T comes with version 11.0.5.6.KB05DA in India. The company claims that users in the US and European countries will receive the update soon. It comes with different build numbers according to the regions. The list includes:

IN: 11.0.5.6.KB05DA
EU: 11.0.5.6.KB05BA
NA: 11.0.5.6.KB05AA


According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update increases the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience and optimizes the media file scanning feature to make searching faster.

Further, the update optimizes system power consumption and increase battery life, fixes the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled, fixes the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock and optimizes system performance and improve stability.


In terms of camera, OnePlus said that OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 optimizes camera white balance and improved imaging quality. It also continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience and improve the stability of video calls.

OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The OnePlus 8T was launched in India recently with a starting price of Rs 42,999. The key features of the smartphone include 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, quad-camera setup, and more.

