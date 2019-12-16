OnePlus 7T receives OxygenOS 10.0.7 update with camera improvements and November security patch

OnePlus on its forum has said that this OTA will be incremental.

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 7T smartphone. The new update improves system stability, general bug fixes along with November 2019 Android security patch.



OnePlus 7T is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update. As per the changelog, the update improves the launching speed of some apps, optimizes the RAM Management and the black and white screen issues with some apps. It also improves system stability and general bug fixes. It improves the photo quality. Apart from these, the update also brings the November security update for the device.





OnePlus on its forum has said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

OnePlus 7T smartphone users should soon see a notification for the software update on their devices. Manually, they can check for an update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 7T earlier received OxygenOS 10.0.6 update in India. The update optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes, optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and optimised the expanded screenshot feature.

OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant while the 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999.