Nokia C3 is now available for sale at a starting price of Rs 7,999

HMD Global has today announced the sales start across India, for Nokia C3 smartphone. The Dual SIM Nokia C3 is available across mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. It is priced Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 for the 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB variants respectively starting 17th September.



Additionally, the Nokia C3 comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. If you’ve purchased the Nokia C3 in India and have found a hardware failure or a manufacturing defect at any time during the 1-year warranty period of your ownership, just carry your device to the nearest Nokia Mobile Care centre along with the original invoice to receive a replacement, in accordance with the terms and conditions. In case there are software issues, Nokia Mobile Care is equipped to resolve the issue by flashing your Nokia C3. If you have a hardware issue with your Nokia C3 charger or USB cable, then Nokia Mobile Care will replace the accessories under their 6-month warranty terms.

Nokia C3 specifications

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.