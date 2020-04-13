Nokia 9.3 PureView to sport penta-camera setup with 108MP sensor

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

HMD Global will be launching two new smartphones - Nokia 9.3 Pureview and Nokia 7.3 later this year. The launch event will reportedly be held in Q3 of this year around August and September. Now Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with penta camera setup.



According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 PureView will come with as many as five rear cameras including a 108-megapixel camera. It will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS), in addition to a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. The configuration of the remaining cameras is not known at the moment but it is expected that there will be telephoto, macro and depth sensors.





Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The smartphone would have a bezel-less display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with under-display camera.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support for Qi wireless charging and will run on Android 10. The 9.3 PureView will also offer 5G connectivity and is likely to be a part of Google's Android One program.

The predecessor of the Nokia 9.3 PureView is Nokia 9 PureView which recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST on smartphones in India. The Nokia 9 Pureview is now priced at Rs 52,677, against its original price of Rs 49,999.