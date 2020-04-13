  • 18:27 Apr 13, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia 9.3 PureView to sport penta-camera setup with 108MP sensor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 5:35 pm

Latest News

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Advertisement

HMD Global will be launching two new smartphones - Nokia 9.3 Pureview and Nokia 7.3 later this year. The launch event will reportedly be held in Q3 of this year around August and September. Now Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with penta camera setup.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 PureView will come with as many as five rear cameras including a 108-megapixel camera. It will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS), in addition to a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. The configuration of the remaining cameras is not known at the moment but it is expected that there will be telephoto, macro and depth sensors.

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The smartphone would have a bezel-less display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with under-display camera.

 

Advertisement

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support for Qi wireless charging and will run on Android 10. The 9.3 PureView will also offer 5G connectivity and is likely to be a part of Google's Android One program.

 

The predecessor of the Nokia 9.3 PureView is Nokia 9 PureView which recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST on smartphones in India. The Nokia 9 Pureview is now priced at Rs 52,677, against its original price of Rs 49,999.

Nokia 9.2 to come with under-display camera?

Nokia 9 PureView receives a massive price cut of Rs 15,000

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2 and more price hiked in India

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch reportedly postponed to second half of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia Nokia 9.3 PureView Nokia 9.3 PureView leaks Nokia 9.3 PureView launch Nokia 9.3 PureView rumours

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Velvet concept renders leaked

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone to support 90W fast-charging

Lenovo A7 launched with Unisoc SC9863 processor and 13MP dual cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies