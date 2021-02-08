Advertisement

Nokia 5.4 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 10:20 am

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
After recently teasing the launch of Nokia 3.4 in India, the company has now teased the new Nokia 5.4 in India on Flipkart. Nokia 5.4 will be launched in India on February 10.

The smartphone is now listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart with message 'Coming Soon'. The listing also shows two short videos on the landing page. While the first video teases the device’s camera capabilities, the second one teases the 5.4’s battery life.

 

The Nokia phone will feature quad-cameras consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. For the battery, the device will boast 4,000 mAh battery.

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 phone was launched back in December last year in Europe for a starting price of 189 euros which is Rs 17,000 approx. The phone comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

 

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

 

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB.

 

Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.

 

For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

Nokia 5.4 may be launched in India this month

Nokia 3.4 teased by company ahead of India launch

Nokia 1.4 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced with 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras

