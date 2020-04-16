Advertisement

Motorola Edge live image leaked online, reveals triple-camera setup

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 11:57 am

Latest News

Just ahead of the official launch, a live image of the Motorola Edge has been leaked online.

Motorola recently announced that it will be launching its flagship smartphones on April 22. The company is reported to launch Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge during the launch event. Now, just ahead of the official launch, a live image of the Motorola Edge has been leaked online. 

 

The image was leaked by known tipster Ishan Agarwal and it shows the back panel of the smartphone. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup aligned vertically. There are laser autofocus sensors just beneath the camera module, while the LED flash sits right across the camera placement. 

 

The live image also reveals that the smartphone will come with a gradient finish in Purple colour option. There is Moto’s famous batwing logo right next to the camera module. Furthermore, the volume controls and power on/off buttons are situated at the right side of the panel. The tipster claims that the Motorola Edge will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens along with a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel third sensor. 

 

Previously, the Motorola Edge was spotted on Geekbench revealing some key information. According to its Geekbench 5 listing, Motorola Edge 5G will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G platform alongside 6GB of RAM. The Edge+ is expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. 

 

The phone will capable of supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes. For the software, the listing shows that Motorola Edge 5G will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device had achieved a score of 505 and 1,410 points respective for its single-core and multi-core performance tests.

 

Motorola Edge+ to be unveiled on April 22, Motorola Edge also expected

Motorola Edge surfaces with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC ahead of April 22 launch

Latest News from Motorola

Tags: Motorola Edge Motorola Edge live image Motorola Edge leaks Motorola Edge rumours Motorola Edge launch date Motorola Edge specs Motorola smartphones Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A92s official renders reveal design and colour options

Huawei Nova 7 series to go official on April 23 in China

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch HD Retina display, A13 Bionic

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies