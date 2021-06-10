Moto G Stylus 5G goes official with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, 6GB RAM

Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels.

Advertisement

Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone in the United States. As the name suggests the phone comes with a stylus that has support for 5G. The company launched the 4G version of the smartphone last year.

Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (approximately Rs 29,121) in the United States. The smartphone will be available in the Cosmic Emerald colour. It can be bought from the company’s official website and Amazon.

Advertisement

Moto G Stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD full HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.



In terms of camera, the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 5G runs My UX based on Android 11 out of the box and houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.