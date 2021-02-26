Moto E7 Power first sale to be held today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Moto E7 Power comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Moto E7 Power was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will be available for purchase for the first time today.

Moto E7 Power will go on its first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7499 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version and Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. It comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Moto E7 Power specifications





Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision waterdrop-style display notch with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity up to 1TB can be further expanded via a microSD card.

For the camera, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.





Moto E7 Power packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) 2×2 MIMO, USB Type C port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.







