  • 12:40 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price revealed, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X listed on Microsoft India site

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

The company has also listed Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X on its official website, though it has not revealed the prices.

 

Microsoft India has revealed the price of its latest Surface Pro 7 laptop. The company has also listed Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X on its official website, though it has not revealed the prices. 

 

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is already available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. To start with the pricing, the base variant with Core i3 chipset along with 4GB RAM + 128GB SSD storage is priced Rs 70,999. The Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD storage is listed at Rs 85,990, while the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 1,13,990. Lastly, the high-end model with Corei7 chipset along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,37,990. The Surface Pro 7 is available for purchase in Platinum and Matte Black finishes. 

 

The company has also listed the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 on its official website, however, the brand has revealed the pricing and availability of both the devices. To recall, all the three devices were launched in October 2019 during Microsoft event

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is loaded with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels and 267ppi pixel density. The Surface Pro 7 is available with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage option. The laptop offers up to 10.5 hours of battery backup on a single charge. It comes with Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

 

There's an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front camera, both of which can record Full HD videos at 1080p. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5, USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port and MicroSDXC card reader. It offers up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge, weighs 790 grams and measures 292.1 x 203 x 8.3 mm.

 

Microsoft is ending Cortana support on Android and iOS from January 2020

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium now available for Windows, macOS

Microsoft Office 365 Subscription plans: Everything you should know

Latest News from Microsoft

Tags: Microsoft

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price revealed, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X listed on Microsoft India site

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) render leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console listing

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies