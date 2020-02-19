Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price revealed, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X listed on Microsoft India site

The company has also listed Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X on its official website, though it has not revealed the prices.

Microsoft India has revealed the price of its latest Surface Pro 7 laptop. The company has also listed Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X on its official website, though it has not revealed the prices.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is already available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. To start with the pricing, the base variant with Core i3 chipset along with 4GB RAM + 128GB SSD storage is priced Rs 70,999. The Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD storage is listed at Rs 85,990, while the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 1,13,990. Lastly, the high-end model with Corei7 chipset along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,37,990. The Surface Pro 7 is available for purchase in Platinum and Matte Black finishes.

The company has also listed the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 on its official website, however, the brand has revealed the pricing and availability of both the devices. To recall, all the three devices were launched in October 2019 during Microsoft event.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is loaded with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels and 267ppi pixel density. The Surface Pro 7 is available with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage option. The laptop offers up to 10.5 hours of battery backup on a single charge. It comes with Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

There's an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front camera, both of which can record Full HD videos at 1080p. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5, USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port and MicroSDXC card reader. It offers up to 13 hours of battery on a single charge, weighs 790 grams and measures 292.1 x 203 x 8.3 mm.