Mi Watch Lite India launch imminent, gets BIS certification

Mi Watch Lite is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Watch, which was launched in China in November last year

Xiaomi announced the Mi Watch Lite in December last year for the global markets. Now the smartwatch could soon be launched in India as well.





Mi Watch Lite has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, as tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. Sadly, the listing has not revealed any details for the Mi Watch Lite except model number REDMIWT02 but it hints that its India launch is imminent.





The Mi Watch Lite comes in Pink, Ivory, Olive, Navy Blue, and Black strap options. It is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Watch, which was launched in China in November last year at 299 Yuan (approx. Rs 3,400). It is expected that the Mi Watch Lite will be priced around the same in India.





Mi Watch Lite specifications, features

The Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320×320 pixels resolution, 323 PPI and 2.5D glass. Mi Watch Lite has over 120 watch face options. It comes with 11 sports modes that include outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, cricket, trekking, trial run, walking, indoor running, and free activities.





The watch features 230mAh battery which claims to offer with up to 9 hours of battery life with typical use and 10 days in continuous GPS sports mode on a single charge. It comes with call notification, message reminder and alarm reminder.





With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+. Mi Watch Lite comes with 5ATM water resistance for swimming up to 50 meters. It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, sedentary monitoring along with a 30-day report of your resting heart rate and guided breathing exercises.





Sensors on board include Six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Heart rate sensor. The dimensions are at 41x35x10.9mm and the weight is 35g (including strap).



